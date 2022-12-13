Parkland Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

PKI opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. Insiders have bought a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827 in the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

