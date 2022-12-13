Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

