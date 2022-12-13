Wedbush Weighs in on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

DSGN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

