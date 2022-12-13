Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

