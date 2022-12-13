Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $6,320,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
