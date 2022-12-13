Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

LB opened at C$33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 134.11%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

