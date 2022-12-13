KeyCorp Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

OLLI opened at $52.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $29,454,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

