FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.67). The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXDX. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX opened at $107.46 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.