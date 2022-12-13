FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL opened at $29.45 on Monday. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

