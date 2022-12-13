Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $935.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

