Jefferies Financial Group Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,395.83.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 195.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

