Jefferies Financial Group Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,395.83.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
