SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $27.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.92.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

