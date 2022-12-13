Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) PT at $4.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

