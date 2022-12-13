Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artivion Price Performance
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.