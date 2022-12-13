Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Price Performance

About Artivion

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

