Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Target Price at GBX 2,612.71

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,615.57 ($32.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($34.17) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.70) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($27.04) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($54,079.25).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($28.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,286.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,276.90. The company has a market cap of £44.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,876.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.35).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

