Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $19.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BRDG opened at $13.25 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $387.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.