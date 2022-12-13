Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks



Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

