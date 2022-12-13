Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

PEB opened at $15.74 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

