Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Board of Directors

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

TRN opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

