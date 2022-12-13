Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

JJSF opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 113.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

