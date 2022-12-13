Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 4.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NAPA opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.