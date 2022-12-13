Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Guidewire Software, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after acquiring an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.