The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $314.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.