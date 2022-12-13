Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Decreased by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

