Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

