The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$95.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$92.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$72.94 and a 52 week high of C$106.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 67.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

