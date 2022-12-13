FY2023 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted by Analyst

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

