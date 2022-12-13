Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Opthea in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Opthea alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Opthea Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $5.19 on Monday. Opthea has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.