FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$81.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$58.32 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The company has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$945,120. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,796,941 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

