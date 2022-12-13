FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

