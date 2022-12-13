Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

VRA opened at $4.81 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 636,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

