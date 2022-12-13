FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Increased by Oppenheimer

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioVie in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

BioVie stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. BioVie has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.12% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

