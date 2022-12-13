William Blair Weighs in on MongoDB, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.14). The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $203.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 67.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 90.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 44.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

