Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Shares of CXM opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,328 shares of company stock valued at $426,189. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.