Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

KZIA opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.