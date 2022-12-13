Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
KZIA opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $8.90.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
