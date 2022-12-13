William Blair Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,939,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

