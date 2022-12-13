KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.81). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $203.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.02. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

