FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Issued By KeyCorp

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 19.4 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on RENT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.08 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

