Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DS Smith Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 411 ($5.04) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

