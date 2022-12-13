B. Riley Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.62 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

