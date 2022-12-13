William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,328 shares of company stock valued at $426,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

