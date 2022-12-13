Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.58) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
Shares of GYC stock opened at €9.36 ($9.85) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.48) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($21.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.95.
About Grand City Properties
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
