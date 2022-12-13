MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($210.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €203.60 ($214.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($232.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €179.17.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

