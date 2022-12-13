FY2022 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Raised by Analyst

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.41). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $23.80 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $743,193. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.