FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,535.56.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Company Profile

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.47 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.