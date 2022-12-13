FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,535.56.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.47 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

