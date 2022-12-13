Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

