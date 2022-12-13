Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €117.00 ($123.16) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $90.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

