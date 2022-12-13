Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

FANG opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

