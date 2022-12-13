Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

