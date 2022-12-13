Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

GDOT has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of GDOT opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $969.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 36.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

